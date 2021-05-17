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Representatives of Palestinian territories and Israel exchange statements at UN meeting
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90 views • May 17, 2021
! Thessalonians 5: 3 While people are saying, "Peace and safety," destruction will come on them suddenly, as labour pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape.
Representatives for the Palestinian people and Israelis exchanged accusations of wrongdoing at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which was convened to discuss the conflict in the region.
Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations and Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, exchanged the statements at the first public meeting on the Palestine-Israeli conflict.
The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said the United Nations is "actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire" and called on them "to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed."
Representatives for the Palestinian people and Israelis exchanged accusations of wrongdoing at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which was convened to discuss the conflict in the region.
Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations and Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, exchanged the statements at the first public meeting on the Palestine-Israeli conflict.
The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said the United Nations is "actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire" and called on them "to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed."
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