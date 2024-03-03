Create New Account
Holy SH_T! Trudeau’s Canada just DOUBLED DOWN on censoring Canadians _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
18 Subscribers
176 views
Published 20 hours ago

Get ready for massive censorship in Canada. A play right out of the WEF playbook happened this week. The Online Harms Bill was in introduced in the house of commons in Canada this week and it's as bad as you think it is.

Keywords
censorshiporwellianjustin trudeaucanadatotalitarian

