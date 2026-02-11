Characterization of the Trump Administration, an interview with John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
We’ve lived through Bush, Obama, and Trump—and yet the divide feels deeper than ever. Is this leadership or political theater? When loyalty shifts from the Constitution to party lines, everyone loses. America doesn’t need more slogans. It needs principle, unity, and courage over chaos. Are we stronger—or just louder?
#TrumpAdministration #USPolitics #Constitution #MAGA #PoliticalDivide #AmericaFirst #Unity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport