Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Night strike by a tactical air-to-surface Kh-29TD missile on the positions of the 102nd brigade of the AFU near Malinovka
235 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

🇷🇺🇺🇦 A powerful explosion on the Zaporozhye front. The Russian Aerospace Forces is working.

The footage shows a night strike by a tactical air-to-surface Kh-29TD missile on the positions of the 102nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Malinovka.

SOURCE @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
afunight strikekh-29td missile102nd brigademalinovkazaporozhye front

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket