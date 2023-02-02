Night strike by a tactical air-to-surface Kh-29TD missile on the positions of the 102nd brigade of the AFU near Malinovka

🇷🇺🇺🇦 A powerful explosion on the Zaporozhye front. The Russian Aerospace Forces is working.
The footage shows a night strike by a tactical air-to-surface Kh-29TD missile on the positions of the 102nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Malinovka.
SOURCE @Intel Slava Z
