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🇷🇺🇺🇦 A powerful explosion on the Zaporozhye front. The Russian Aerospace Forces is working.
The footage shows a night strike by a tactical air-to-surface Kh-29TD missile on the positions of the 102nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Malinovka.
SOURCE @Intel Slava Z