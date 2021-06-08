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Caitlyn Jenner: This would never happen under my administration
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90 views • June 08, 2021
California Gubernatorial candidate, former Olympic athlete and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner joins Rob Schmitt to discuss her campaign to lead the state if victorious, what she thinks about the state of jobs and living conditions in the state, and more. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax
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