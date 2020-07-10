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THEY FINALLY ADMIT THE DEFINITION OF COVID DEATH
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229 views • July 10, 2020
Listen up.They finally admit it! Any cause of death, regardless what it is, will be a COVID death if the person was diagnosed to have had COVID, regardless of whether they were asymptomatic and leading a normal life. They get hit by a bus and die, they died of COVID!
Draw your own conclusions. This is why the numbers keep going up. You die of a plane crash and you had COVID, you are contributing to the COVID-death-statistics.
SHARE!!!
Draw your own conclusions. This is why the numbers keep going up. You die of a plane crash and you had COVID, you are contributing to the COVID-death-statistics.
SHARE!!!
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