Almost all post-1960s Western nations’ women are in hell because of women’s-equality lost-femininity

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Just like in Noah's Atlantis days, since there are billions of androgynous genderless freaks both-male-female-reincarnating nephilim reptilian demon spirit avatar role-model girls in the accursed Western feminist nations' schools, the billions of human specie girls are starting to act androgynous, too. Warn that almost all the End Times most wicked generation "Jezebel demon-possessed" 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers & almost all women are in hell. They have scorned & hated God’s Word & precepts & Creational order, and instead, they believed their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite feminist witches’ lies that “God is an evil patriarchy and that Jesus is a toxic masculinity,” while they love Satanism’s post-1960s Western values of “women’s equality” “women’s rights” “strong independent women” “marriage partnership.” Preach this in your next Sunday church service, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. They do not like my daily sermon & video I am trying to publish right now, because it has the power of God to save 3 billion women from the horrific tortures of hell and the humiliation in hell of their “strong independent women” myth. Almost all the 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers & modern day women, who are in hell now, are wailing & crying & begging & groaning & screaming in the fires of hell, instead of shouting “strong independent women” & “women’s equality” & “female witchcraft rebellion” & “political correctness for women’s leadership” & “equal marriage partnership” & “my body my choice to abortion kill my babies,” which are lies of the devil and they will not save them. The 99.99% women who are in hell now hated us real Christian samurai warriors of Christ, who were defending them and warning them the way to salvation to save them from the horrors of hell, and they instead loved & worshipped their millions of Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” androgynous pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist role-models & mentors & female church pastors, who were deceiving & misleading them into hell because these androgynous genderless reptilian demon spirit feminist witch elites hate the human specie women & their femininity & their “women’s head coverings” spiritually-protected condition with a murderous rage. It is a repeat of Eve eating the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden as she was deceived by their forefather the “snake creature” Anu of the Anunnaki who was given a 4th dimensional human-snake hybrid body to rule the kings of the earth from the Draco Empire space fleet underground base Satanist headquarter underneath the Vatican.





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