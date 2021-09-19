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The Silent War Ep. 6102: AZ Audit to Flip AZ Trump! FDA Mutiny, DC FedFlop, Pedo Schools, VAX WIN
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541 views • September 19, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
HUGE win for the Az Senate as Maricopa county settles to agreement for the audit.
The only people the feds could find to arrest at their false flag setup in DC was one of their own..
14,000 invading foreigners living under a bridge in Del Rio texas now being called Bidenville
Nicki Minaj Exposes the Media Mafia; Reporters Threatening Her Family Members
Booster shot Mutiny in the FDA
General Dynamics Corporation just cancelled their vaxx mandate as 40% of employees refuse
270 Anti-Lockdown Protesters in Melbourne and Sydney Arrested After Violent Clash with Police
school books grooming children “We Sucked Eachother’s D***s” and " his little salamander between my fourth-grade fingers, rapidly engorging with blood.”"
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
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HUGE win for the Az Senate as Maricopa county settles to agreement for the audit.
The only people the feds could find to arrest at their false flag setup in DC was one of their own..
14,000 invading foreigners living under a bridge in Del Rio texas now being called Bidenville
Nicki Minaj Exposes the Media Mafia; Reporters Threatening Her Family Members
Booster shot Mutiny in the FDA
General Dynamics Corporation just cancelled their vaxx mandate as 40% of employees refuse
270 Anti-Lockdown Protesters in Melbourne and Sydney Arrested After Violent Clash with Police
school books grooming children “We Sucked Eachother’s D***s” and " his little salamander between my fourth-grade fingers, rapidly engorging with blood.”"
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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