ADVANCED SATELLITE MAPPING ADDS TO THE MYSTERIES SURROUNDING ANTARCTICA

99Percent





August 24, 2022





Throughout time there have been a handful of old maps showing Antarctica in high detail, as it would look prior to it being covered in ice. Recent advanced satellite mapping techniques have provided data that show these old maps to be seemingly accurate; far more than just chance. Such studies of this strange region has also revealed a number of fascinating discoveries.





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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/zyiDmBLVSu0P/



