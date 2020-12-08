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American Doctors Address CovID 19 misinformation at Press Conference Sept 2020
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87 views • December 08, 2020
Dr. Stella Immanuel, Primary care physician from Huston TX, addresses a small group of reporters and concerned citizens at Press Conference in Washington DC.
Dr. Immanuel is one of the American Front Line doctors that are telling the truth about how to "TREAT" Covid19. She is very passionate and when you hear her story you will know why.
Dr. Immanuel, Dr. Simone Gold and all their colleagues are real frontline heroes.
Dr. Immanuel is one of the American Front Line doctors that are telling the truth about how to "TREAT" Covid19. She is very passionate and when you hear her story you will know why.
Dr. Immanuel, Dr. Simone Gold and all their colleagues are real frontline heroes.
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