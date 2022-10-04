How money abundance is affected by your Father | Poverty, overwork, lack, control, laziness and more

#money #manifesting #abundance How your conditioning from your father and the paternal line can really affect on deep levels the way abundance and money flows into your life. Join my workshop and become your own sovereign king flowing in the golden coins of abundance forgiving the sins of your father, The sins of the Father 5hr workshop via zoom, €88

A journey into kingship Exploring and forgiving and healing deeply the role of the father in your life and reseeding the golden coins of abundance and the arrows of protection 15th October 5-10pm France time Ceremony, healing, meditation, mirror work, embodiment practices. WHEN YOU HEAL YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SACRED MASCULINE, ABUNDANCE FLOWS INTO YOUR LIFE This is an intensive, deeply healing workshop, open to all those wishing to heal their relationship with their father and the paternal 'sins' that have been carried forward to you from him and all the fathers down the ancestral lines of the grandfathers. You will be contained within a sacred process to experience how, through a deeper connection and focused action of will into truth you can break detrimental beliefs and patterns and call forth your own arrows of protection and seed the golden coins of abundance into your life. This process works via the transmutation alchemy of forgiveness, compassion and wisdom and will affect change within you on cellular levels. You will meet the truth of yourself as a sovereign ruler of your own kingdom, receive gifts from your paternal ancestors and forge a new way. This offering is designed to bring you lasting internal change as you anchor deeply into the masculine of your own being and rise in kingship in the realization that the kingdom of choice is within you. Open to both men and women Your father can be currently alive or have already transitioned for you to do this work 15th October, 5-10pm France time. €88 sign up here: https://www.solhenge.com/product/sins-of-the-father/ Dear Sarita, Thank you so much for the rich, fulfilling, shamanic, powerful, empowering workshop on the father masculine archetype and sovereignty and kingship. I got so much out of it. You really do put 110% of yourself into things and this was no exception. I appreciated the personal messages at the end too. It was a beautiful evening overall and I left feeling 'worthwhile'. That I am worthwhile in myself. That my father, and his father and many generations of fathers had poured their lives down the line and now into me. When I began doing the training for the Emotion Code, I found a lot of trapped worthlessness frequency to clear. So worthwhile felt a very positive place to be, with a jaguar by my side protecting me, within the four golden pillars. I loved all that goldenness. I visualise golden light at the end of each session with my clients. Both healing and strong. I loved the pairs exercise too. Thank you again, and for the beautiful music. Love, Padma xx I participated in Sarita's workshop "The Sins of the Father" and I deeply recommend it. The depth of the energy work and the value of the ceremonies were completely beyond my expectation. I had already worked on my family's patriarchal lineage in the past but with this workshop I have reached a new depth and released trauma I had never acknowledged and recognized. The alchemical work on abundance and sovereignty is of great importance as well, taking visualization and meditation to a whole higher level. I am beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to participate in this deep transformative work and, especially after having participated in the workshop about the Mother Wound, now feel much more whole and complete. Thank you, Beatrice