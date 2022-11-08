TikTok Is the Worst Breeding Ground for Misinformation Among All Social Media Platforms

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https://gnews.org/articles/512708
Summary：11/07/2022 TikTok is the most feared breeding ground for misinformation among all social media platforms. Experts say that the large number of videos on TikTok exposes the average user, especially younger people who are more impressionable to potentially divisive, polarizing, offensive stuff, which effectively threatens the democratic process.