Waiting for a Mother, Justice Delayed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The prisoner Abeer B'ara, a mother of two from the village of Burqa, north of Nablus, was arrested by Zionist occupation forces on September 29, 2024, without any charges being specified.
Interview: Saleh Ba'ara, husband of the detainee.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 07/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video