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Andi Almonte Class of 2021 - Volleyball Recruitment Video Presented By Game Planner Pro!
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91 views • May 19, 2020
Andi Almonte
#4
Shock Volleyball Club
Outside Hitter
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Attention coaches and recruiters:
Please use the contact information above or on the video to contact this student-athlete. US Sports Net has little to no direct contact with the student-athletes profiled.
Presented on US Sports Net by Game Planner Pro!
Enter Code USSports at checkout to save 10% off the annual subscription. For Football Coaches, By Football Coaches Learn More... @ http://www.GamePlannerPro.com
Engaging Parents in Successfully Training Their Own Kids in Volleyball
http://bit.ly/CoachTubeVolleyballBYOP
From CoachTube
by Ruth Nelson
Description
Features and Benefits
Learn how to engage parents in training their daughters
Use key words to effectively teach and reinforce sound volleyball fundamental skills
Teach youth how to analyze each of the skills' mechanics and make effective adjustments faster
In this instructional volleyball course, Ruth N. Nelson introduces her unique Bring Your Own Parent (BYOP™) program, which is designed for kids 10 and under and allows the players' parents to be fully involved in all drills and activities. The BYOP™ training is a "how to" course that includes warm-ups, passing, setting, and attacking as well as sport-specific performance training for this age group.
See how Nelson utilizes parents in every drill as an active participant. Parental involvement goes beyond tossing and shagging. Parents are engaged in performing each skill alongside their daughters, which provides players with the opportunity to analyze and correct their parents' mechanics.
Learn Nelson's simple yet effective teaching cues used throughout this course. Also learn how to conduct drills and activities effectively and efficiently. Parents and players alike become volleyball instructors and can continue training together at home. In addition, they gain a greater appreciation for the demands of the sport and for each other. Observe young players and their parents truly having fun as they improve their skills and relationships.
Take advantage of this unique BYOP™ program that yields success, good habits and improved relationships on and off the court. Book this course...... @ http://bit.ly/CoachTubeVolleyballBYOP
The Coach
RuthNelson
Former Head Coach University of Houston and Founder of Bring Your Own Parent BYOP®
Featuring Ruth N. Nelson, with over 40 years of experience as a successful coach, teacher, innovator, motivator and player, Head Women's Volleyball Coach at University of Houston (coaching volleyball legends Flo Hyman, Rose Magers and Rita Crockett), LSU, Iowa and George Williams College with over 500 career victories; recipient of USA Volleyball's All-Time Great Coach Award (2011); successful player on the US National Team. Book this course..... @ http://bit.ly/CoachTubeVolleyballBYOP
#4
Shock Volleyball Club
Outside Hitter
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Attention coaches and recruiters:
Please use the contact information above or on the video to contact this student-athlete. US Sports Net has little to no direct contact with the student-athletes profiled.
Presented on US Sports Net by Game Planner Pro!
Enter Code USSports at checkout to save 10% off the annual subscription. For Football Coaches, By Football Coaches Learn More... @ http://www.GamePlannerPro.com
Engaging Parents in Successfully Training Their Own Kids in Volleyball
http://bit.ly/CoachTubeVolleyballBYOP
From CoachTube
by Ruth Nelson
Description
Features and Benefits
Learn how to engage parents in training their daughters
Use key words to effectively teach and reinforce sound volleyball fundamental skills
Teach youth how to analyze each of the skills' mechanics and make effective adjustments faster
In this instructional volleyball course, Ruth N. Nelson introduces her unique Bring Your Own Parent (BYOP™) program, which is designed for kids 10 and under and allows the players' parents to be fully involved in all drills and activities. The BYOP™ training is a "how to" course that includes warm-ups, passing, setting, and attacking as well as sport-specific performance training for this age group.
See how Nelson utilizes parents in every drill as an active participant. Parental involvement goes beyond tossing and shagging. Parents are engaged in performing each skill alongside their daughters, which provides players with the opportunity to analyze and correct their parents' mechanics.
Learn Nelson's simple yet effective teaching cues used throughout this course. Also learn how to conduct drills and activities effectively and efficiently. Parents and players alike become volleyball instructors and can continue training together at home. In addition, they gain a greater appreciation for the demands of the sport and for each other. Observe young players and their parents truly having fun as they improve their skills and relationships.
Take advantage of this unique BYOP™ program that yields success, good habits and improved relationships on and off the court. Book this course...... @ http://bit.ly/CoachTubeVolleyballBYOP
The Coach
RuthNelson
Former Head Coach University of Houston and Founder of Bring Your Own Parent BYOP®
Featuring Ruth N. Nelson, with over 40 years of experience as a successful coach, teacher, innovator, motivator and player, Head Women's Volleyball Coach at University of Houston (coaching volleyball legends Flo Hyman, Rose Magers and Rita Crockett), LSU, Iowa and George Williams College with over 500 career victories; recipient of USA Volleyball's All-Time Great Coach Award (2011); successful player on the US National Team. Book this course..... @ http://bit.ly/CoachTubeVolleyballBYOP
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