Trump Hilariously Mocks Desantis Twitter Spaces Announced Run for President

187 views • May 25, 2023

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Donald Trump knows how to get the energy back on him, hilariously mocking Ron Desantis's announcement with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces with his own rendition.

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