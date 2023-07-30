In hell, I encountered famous popstars!

BENJAMIN, GOD’S TRUE SIMPLE BELOVED PROPHET, WAS TAKEN ALONG IN THE SPIRIT TO HELL, WHERE THE MESSENGER ANGEL OF THE ALMIGHTY GOD OF ABRAHAM, ISAAC, AND JACOB SHOWED HIM FAMOUS POPSTARS.









Published on February 22, 2013 on the website of www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC