Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#Torah crown given to playing, jabbing Trump?
channel image
Fritjof Persson
376 Subscribers
90 views
Published 19 hours ago

We need to let this breath publicly. This is the #Torah crown given to #Trump by 160+ rabbis. It is the highest honour that can be bestowed by the Zionist. Trump is either one of two things : 1. He’s playing them and knows exactly what’s going on. 2. He’s playing us, and knows exactly what’s going on.

Hmmmmm, who gave The Jab...?

https://t.co/QVF2EE3Nad

Keywords
torah crowngiven to playingjabbing trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket