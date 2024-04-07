Torah crown given to playing, jabbing Trump?

We need to let this breath publicly. This is the #Torah crown given to #Trump by 160+ rabbis. It is the highest honour that can be bestowed by the Zionist. Trump is either one of two things : 1. He’s playing them and knows exactly what’s going on. 2. He’s playing us, and knows exactly what’s going on.
Hmmmmm, who gave The Jab...?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.