An Inconvenient Study Revealed in BOMBSHELL Senate Hearing

The centerpiece of Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing this week
was the reveal of the groundbreaking Henry Ford study comparing vaccinated and
unvaccinated children. Watch a breakdown of the hearing, and don’t miss the
first look at the documentary, “An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s
Chronic Disease Epidemic Exposed”, brought to you by ICAN and Del Bigtree
Productions, which Del’s the story of how Del convinced a top infectious
disease expert to conduct the study, the shocking results, and the journey to
bring this hidden study to light. For more information go to...
https://aninconvenientstudy.com
