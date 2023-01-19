X22 REPORT Ep. 2976b- MSM Turns On [JB], FBI Can Not Protect [JB], Public Awareness Kills All Protections,Zero-Day

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2976b - Jan. 18, 2023

MSM Turns On [JB], FBI Can Not Protect [JB], Public Awareness Kills All Protections, Zero-DayThe MSM is now turning on [JB], the [DS] players cannot protect him anymore, the public is now aware, the [DS] knew that this was going to happen, they knew that the Prosecutor or the House was going to reveal all this later on. The [DS] is being brought down a specific path.

There are rumors that Trump might be coming back onto FB and Twitter. The [WEF] has let us know that there will be a cyber attack in the next two years, which is very interesting, think Presidential election on 11.5 and then think of cyber attack on 11.4.

