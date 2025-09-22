© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Holland Hospitalized After Stunt Accident on Spider-Man Set
Description
Tom Holland was briefly hospitalized due to a mild concussion sustained during a stunt on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day film set in Glasgow. Production is on pause as he recovers, but he is expected to return soon. The highly anticipated Marvel film is scheduled for release in July 2026. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
