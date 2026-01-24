Israelis Brag About Buying U.S. Politicians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Wealthy Israeli elites are now BRAGGING about controlling the United States.
------------------
Protect your wealth with precious metals! Call American Hartford Gold today & get up to $15,000 in free silver on your 1st order!
Call 866-584-3884 or Text KIM to 65532, or Click the link below:
https://offers.americanhartfordgold.com/content-affiliate/?Leadsource=Affiliate&utm_sfcampaign=701Nv00000SV2yLIAT
Mirrored - Kim Iversen
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!