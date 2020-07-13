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Dr. Group's Water Fast | Day 9 - Best Water Fasting Tips
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25 views • July 13, 2020
Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
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In day 9 of his water fasting journey, Dr. Group discusses his improved mental clarity, what changes are occurring in the body as he enters week 2, and the different phases of fasting. He will also share the average amount of fat lost while fasting (the thing we all want to know), and does his first question and answer segment! Taking questions directly from you, the audience, he will cover the most common topics he has seen over the last nine days associated with extended fasting, and fasting in general.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
In day 9 of his water fasting journey, Dr. Group discusses his improved mental clarity, what changes are occurring in the body as he enters week 2, and the different phases of fasting. He will also share the average amount of fat lost while fasting (the thing we all want to know), and does his first question and answer segment! Taking questions directly from you, the audience, he will cover the most common topics he has seen over the last nine days associated with extended fasting, and fasting in general.
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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