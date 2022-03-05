ARE SANCTIONS ACTS OF WAR?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Economic sanctions seek to impoverish and sicken the civilians of the sanctioned nation. They also place heavy economic costs on the civilians of nations imposing the sanctions. To add insult to injury, the track record of sanctions forcing political change is disgracefully bad as well.