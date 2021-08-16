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About half the cases are vaccine failures
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50 views • August 16, 2021
The Highwire, July 23, 2021
“ABOUT HALF THE CASES ARE VACCINE FAILURES”
Dr. Peter McCullough, joins the Highwire again, this time to discuss the serious problem with the efficacy of the #Covid19 vaccines and how mass vaccination is creating this runaway train of a pandemic.
#PeterMcCullough #VaccineEfficacy #DeltaVariant #PCRTesting #NaturalImmunity #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW225
POSTED: July 23, 2021
“ABOUT HALF THE CASES ARE VACCINE FAILURES”
Dr. Peter McCullough, joins the Highwire again, this time to discuss the serious problem with the efficacy of the #Covid19 vaccines and how mass vaccination is creating this runaway train of a pandemic.
#PeterMcCullough #VaccineEfficacy #DeltaVariant #PCRTesting #NaturalImmunity #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW225
POSTED: July 23, 2021
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