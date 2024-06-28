BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT IF YOU NEVER NEEDED THAT CHEMO? - Dr. Jane Ruby
High Hopes
High Hopes
3288 followers
482 views • 10 months ago

Dr. Jane Ruby


May 27, 2024


50 years ago the U.S. government declared the "war on cancer" but it was really a war on the American people with a corrupted medical system that makes billions on the same disfiguring surgeries, toxic radiation, and poisonous chemotherapy...because it makes more money than anti-parasitics. Now we are learning that many cancers, if not all, are out of control parasite infections that can be cured with medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. And both have been connected to eradicating cancer but we just didn't put it together...until now.

We are living in the darkest but the greatest of times as the enemies are revealed.


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby


PLEASE NOTE NEW ADDRESS FOR DR. JANE’S STUDIO/MAIL/COFFEE CUPS/ DONATIONS:


1247 SW Martin Hwy, #1443

Palm City, FL 34990


Direct mail address for checks for the show, general show support or to the legal defense fund:

DR. JANE RUBY

1257 SW MARTIN HWY, SUITE 1443

PALM CITY, FL. 34990

DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby

Instagram: www.instagram.com/drjaneruby  Rumble: Rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v53xy09-what-if-you-never-needed-that-chemo.html

Keywords
cancercorruptparasiteschemomaking moneymedical systemhydroxychloroquineivermectindr jane rubydr rubydr jane
