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I Gladly Accept The Title Antivax
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55 views • November 14, 2021
Ask yourself why so many Healthcare providers won't take this jab. I am a respiratory therapist and I have seen things since day 1 that would blow your mind. False lab results, deaths marked as Covid that had nothing to do with Covid, withholding of treatment, staff comments and terrible treatment of the unvaccinated.I was fired over bringing it to the attention of management. Not to mention the adverse reactions as a result of this jab. Not to mention how my own father was treated before he died as an unvaccinated patient. We are being silenced. You either shut up and look the other way..... or you do something. I have been advocating for patients with Covid since day 1! I have worked on the east and west with Covid and what I am seeing IS NOT HEALTHCARE.
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