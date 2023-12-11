Credible Eye Witness at the Ground Level of the USA Takedown

Mike Adams, the founder of Brighttown.com, and Steve, the managing partner of SRP24.com, a disaster management company go deep on multiple topics. They discuss various topics related to disasters, such as the BLM riots, the melted cars in Maui, the open border invasion, and the elite’s plans 10 year prep plan. Steve is a credible on the ground eye witness to this evil. What a strong background, experiences, and beliefs. It is self-evident that these events are part of some conspiracies and that they have evidence and network credibility to support their views. They urge people to become aware of these issues and to prepare for the future. Most important, get your spiritual house in order.