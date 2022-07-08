Real Results From A Real Sheriff

We are seeing real results from real Sheriffs all around this country.

In this video from 2021, Sheriff Scott Williams from Coryell County, TX shares how he interposed between a Secret Service agent and one of the citizens in his county.

This happened because of what he learned at one of our CSPOA conferences.

It is great to hear about real results happening from our events and our training.

And we are just a few days away from our next major event in Las Vegas, NV!

We have Sheriffs and elected officials from all over attending!

Election integrity is one of our main topics to focus on.

Here is the link to join us or contribute if you can't be there to join us live.

https://CSPOA.org/Events/

And please share that page with other people you know that care about liberty!

Together, we can make a massive positive difference in this country.

🦅 Learn More & Help Restore Liberty With The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org/join