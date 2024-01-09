Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Looking for a Simple New Years Resolution that Benefits the Conservative Agenda? We've Got You Covered! - Patriot Mobile
channel image
MyPodcastDropped2320
5 Subscribers
11 views
Published 15 hours ago

Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G or 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving:


1. First Amendment

2. Second Amendment

3. Sanctity of Life

4. Military, Veterans, and First Responder Heroes


Leigh Wambsganss

► Patriot Mobile - https://www.patriotmobile.com/breanna/


Breanna Morello

WEBSITE: www.breannamorello.com

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow  TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello

SUBSTACK: https://breannamorello.substack.com/


WATCH BREANNA’S WEEKLY SEGMENT ON FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES: https://flyover.live/media/series/m56x6p6/through-a-producer-s-eyes-with-breanna-morello



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://kirkelliottphd.com/breanna

► Patriot Mobile - https://www.patriotmobile.com/breanna/

► GiveADerm - promo code: BREANNA for 10% off - https://shop.giveaderm.com/?sca_ref=4615243.GpUkz9JsjE


-------------------------------------------

Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends

💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/

🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breannamorello/

🧑‍💻 Website: http://breannamorello.com/

🥊 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5022110


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!

- Breanna Morello


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]

Keywords
conservativenewyear

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket