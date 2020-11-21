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COVID-19- Closing Down the Economy Is Not the Solution - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
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24 views • November 21, 2020
The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy and extreme poverty.
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