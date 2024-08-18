In just one day, several Ukrainian air defense systems most of which were supplied by NATO, were reduced to dust after the arrival of Russian missile packages, the Russian Defense Ministry summarized and released footage on August 17, 2024. In the first episode, the crew of the Ukrainian air defense system moves the S-125 Pechora-2D to Ryabina in the Sumy region. It is unclear where Ukraine got the rare system that modernized by Poland, but there is a complete launch system here. The S-125 was intended to counter Russian aircraft, but the Russian Su-34 tactical bomber was more powerful and dealt a crushing blow. It was a very precise hit by the Kh-35 guided missile, which destroyed the military hardware.

In the same region, the German-made IRIS-T air defense system vehicle, at a prepared combat position in the area of the Sennoye settlement, as well detected by Russian UAV operator. The video shows the destruction of the system, after the reconnaissance drone called the crew of the Iskander-M operational tactical missile system to launch an attack. Objective control data confirm the involvement of IRIS-T and Ukrainian personnel servicing the combat vehicles of the complex. The hardware, with the aim of shooting down aircraft carrying out strikes on deep locations, is now facing a very bad day.

In the Dnepropetrovsk region, Russian reconnaissance units discovered the positions of the American Patriot air defense system battalion near Lyubomovka. Iskander-M missiles once again did their job, launching a strike on the discovered positions. As a result, each system consisting of two Patriot SAM launchers and one AN/MPQ-65 radar station was destroyed. Meanwhile, another Patriot system was hit by cluster submunitions from Iskander missiles near Zhelobok, the distance to the front line is about 130 km. The zone of special military operations has changed dramatically, Ukraine and the Western countries have suffered billions of dollars in losses, having lost a large number of air defense systems, and will not be able to restore their combat capability after these losses in the near future.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/