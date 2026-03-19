Fears of engineered global collapse and human control, an interview with Seth Holehouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Patterns matter more than headlines. When systems shift simultaneously—finance, energy, food—it raises bigger questions about control and direction. Whether coincidence or design, the impact is the same: vulnerability. Awareness is step one, but action is what matters. Preparation isn’t fear—it’s responsibility in uncertain times.
#Awareness #Preparedness #GlobalTrends #StayInformed #Resilience #CriticalThinking #FutureReady
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:43End Screen