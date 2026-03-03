"Double Death”.. Iranian woman with Living Testimony from the Heart of the Targeted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Double Death”.. A Living Testimony from the Heart of the Targeting
“They killed my people… they killed our children.” With these tragic words, an Iranian woman described the brutality of the bombardment that targeted civilian areas. She recounts the details of the “scorched earth” strategy, in which a location is struck twice to ensure a greater number of casualties among those who tried to survive the first attack.