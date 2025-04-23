Defund the Deep State: how to legally and safely stop paying federal income tax

It’s Time to Starve the Beast. For decades, the Deep State has operated in the shadows—power-hungry politicians, socialist bureaucrats, corrupt judges, working together to strip you of your rights, your wealth, and your freedom. These people aren’t protecting you—they’re targeting you.

And YOU have been funding them.



Let’s be clear: The Deep State survives because YOU keep feeding it. Every year, millions of Americans voluntarily file federal income tax returns—even though, legally, 99% of them aren’t required to pay a dime. Why? Because they’ve been brainwashed into thinking they owe it. Worse, they've been tricked into confessing to a "tax liability" that doesn’t even exist—signing away their rights and handing over their hard-earned money to the very system that's actively working to destroy them.



It’s time to fight back—not with violence, but with truth and legal action. It’s time to defund the Deep State by cutting off their lifeline: YOUR federal income tax dollars.



You have the power to legally and safely stop paying the federal income tax you never owed in the first place.

Don’t file and don’t confess to owing the IRS money on the 1040 tax form. Don’t fund your own destruction. Join the freedom movement. Starve the beast. Reclaim YOUR freedom.





For over 30 years, Peymon has been exposing IRS fraud and empowering Americans to legally stop filing and paying income taxes. Now, is your turn to take action to put an end to this government corruption and reclaim your freedom.



