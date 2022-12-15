U.S. Congress Unveils Program of Action Against Chinese Regime

https://gnews.org/articles/588650
摘要：12/11/2022 House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the creation of the Special Committee on China in the House to deal with threats from the CCP, and Representative Mike Gallagher was selected to chair the Committee. Gallagher said the greatest threat to the United States is that the CCP, and the US government has an opportunity to build a united front against CCP aggression.
