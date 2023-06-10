Mayor Jim Wysocki of Mahwah expressing his support to the cause of the NFSC and sincere eagerness for future collaboration with the NFSC

https://gettr.com/post/p2jb4pg1406
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Mayor Jim Wysocki of Mahwah Town, the location of the NFSC’s homebase, delivered a speech at the NFSC's third anniversary celebration, expressing his support to the cause of the NFSC and sincere eagerness for future collaboration with the NFSC.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】 新中国联邦基地所在地马沃镇镇长吉姆·维索基致辞新中国联邦三周年庆典，表示支持新中国联邦的事业并期待期待将来的合作
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
