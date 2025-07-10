Weather Wars Robert Fletcher testimony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Fletcher gives congressional testimony about Weather Weapons used by the US Department of Defense...on the US Population. 1993.
Secretary of Defense William Cohen briefing to the Pentagon. 1997.
"Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby THEY CAN ALTER THE CLIMATE, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely thru the use of electromagnetic waves."
courtesy of INFO WARS.