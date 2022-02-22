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"Every patriot needs to know about Project Pogo and Project Zyphr" [The Goldberg Psyop]
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121 views • February 22, 2022
Classified docs Reveal DEADLY “Project Zyphr” [David Goldberg’s FINAL WORDS]
“Every patriot needs to know about Project Pogo and Project Zyphr.” [Part 1 Pogo]
— Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S Military Officer
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/09/project-pogo-project-zyphr-it-doesnt-get-more-serious-than-these-two-black-ops/
PROJECT POGO & PROJECT ZYPHR: It doesn’t get more serious than these two black ops!
https://masonicmayhemexposed.wordpress.com/2020/02/27/project-pogo-project-zyphr-it-doesnt-get-more-serious-than-these-two-black-ops/
Project Pogo and Project Zephyr [David G0ldberg]
https://youtu.be/O0hjvN25tqg
David Goldberg's Shocking Final Warning to the World Before His Death
[Full 30 mins] https://www.roxytube.com/v/lcE1QI
5 Min Summary https://youtu.be/O0hjvN25tqg
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
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***********************************************
Let’s be very clear, the Zionist cabal and their covert plans for total world domination have been laid bare like never before. People everywhere are now aware of the true purposes of apartheid state of Israel.
The Internet has been used by truth seekers to completely unveil their malevolent strategies to collapse the American Republic and form a One World Government headquartered in Jerusalem.
The specific timeline for establishing a Zionist dictatorship has been clearly delineated for well over a century. World War I, the Great Depression and World War II were each engineered by the Zionists in an effort to advance their New World Order agenda. Likewise, the false flag 9/11 attacks, War on Terror and Greater Israel project are integral pieces of their fastidiously formulated blueprint for wars of naked aggression and state-sponsored terrorism.
Now comes along one “David Goldberg”. Goldberg has already eminently distinguished himself by outing a clandestine Trump administration war plan against Iran. There’s no question that he possessed highly classified insider information which he widely disseminated to avert the invasion. As follows:
Insider Says Israel Poised to Stage False Flag Attack Against U.S. Targets to Start War with Iran
Project Pogo & Project Zyphr
Truly, it doesn’t get more serious than Project Pogo and Project Zyphr!
Classified Docs Reveal DEADLY “Project Zyphr” (Video)
Once again, David Goldberg is exposing a crucial piece of the global Zionist scheme toward world conquest. Only this time he discloses the nuts and bolts of a worldwide black operation that will effectively take out every major truth speaker and writer who threatens their treasonous enterprise.
SOTN was quite reluctant to publish the article posted below in its entirety in light of its incorrect premise. Unlike Dr. Henry Makow, we fully believe that the “David Goldberg” identity is being used to expose very real plans to subjugate nations large and small in the interest of forming an overarching Zionist totalitarian superstate.
In reality, it makes no difference if “David Goldberg” is dead or alive, real or unreal; for the true messenger has divulged the most radioactive truth there is today for the Patriot Movement to comprehend. Simply put, the ultra-classified data dump posted below is as important as any ever posted by this Alt Media platform.
Again, even if it is the Zionist th
“Every patriot needs to know about Project Pogo and Project Zyphr.” [Part 1 Pogo]
— Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S Military Officer
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/09/project-pogo-project-zyphr-it-doesnt-get-more-serious-than-these-two-black-ops/
PROJECT POGO & PROJECT ZYPHR: It doesn’t get more serious than these two black ops!
https://masonicmayhemexposed.wordpress.com/2020/02/27/project-pogo-project-zyphr-it-doesnt-get-more-serious-than-these-two-black-ops/
Project Pogo and Project Zephyr [David G0ldberg]
https://youtu.be/O0hjvN25tqg
David Goldberg's Shocking Final Warning to the World Before His Death
[Full 30 mins] https://www.roxytube.com/v/lcE1QI
5 Min Summary https://youtu.be/O0hjvN25tqg
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
=============================
&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&
***********************************************
Let’s be very clear, the Zionist cabal and their covert plans for total world domination have been laid bare like never before. People everywhere are now aware of the true purposes of apartheid state of Israel.
The Internet has been used by truth seekers to completely unveil their malevolent strategies to collapse the American Republic and form a One World Government headquartered in Jerusalem.
The specific timeline for establishing a Zionist dictatorship has been clearly delineated for well over a century. World War I, the Great Depression and World War II were each engineered by the Zionists in an effort to advance their New World Order agenda. Likewise, the false flag 9/11 attacks, War on Terror and Greater Israel project are integral pieces of their fastidiously formulated blueprint for wars of naked aggression and state-sponsored terrorism.
Now comes along one “David Goldberg”. Goldberg has already eminently distinguished himself by outing a clandestine Trump administration war plan against Iran. There’s no question that he possessed highly classified insider information which he widely disseminated to avert the invasion. As follows:
Insider Says Israel Poised to Stage False Flag Attack Against U.S. Targets to Start War with Iran
Project Pogo & Project Zyphr
Truly, it doesn’t get more serious than Project Pogo and Project Zyphr!
Classified Docs Reveal DEADLY “Project Zyphr” (Video)
Once again, David Goldberg is exposing a crucial piece of the global Zionist scheme toward world conquest. Only this time he discloses the nuts and bolts of a worldwide black operation that will effectively take out every major truth speaker and writer who threatens their treasonous enterprise.
SOTN was quite reluctant to publish the article posted below in its entirety in light of its incorrect premise. Unlike Dr. Henry Makow, we fully believe that the “David Goldberg” identity is being used to expose very real plans to subjugate nations large and small in the interest of forming an overarching Zionist totalitarian superstate.
In reality, it makes no difference if “David Goldberg” is dead or alive, real or unreal; for the true messenger has divulged the most radioactive truth there is today for the Patriot Movement to comprehend. Simply put, the ultra-classified data dump posted below is as important as any ever posted by this Alt Media platform.
Again, even if it is the Zionist th
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