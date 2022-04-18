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Democrats Weaponization of Education Must Stop, Says Terry Namkung
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1023 views • April 18, 2022
The Democrat-led weaponization of the public education system is getting more and more extreme, and it must stop, U.S. congressional candidate and Air Force veteran Terry Namkung tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview on Conversations That Matter. Namkung's Democrat opponent in the race, Rep. Bobby Scott, chairs the House Education Committee and has been a leading proponent of the radical sexualization and LGBT agenda, as evidenced by his support of the Equality Act (H.R. 5) to unleash federal persecution of Christians and others who support traditional values when it comes to sexuality and morality. Scott and other Democrats have also been pushing Critical Race Theory to divide Americans and demonize conservatives as racists using lies.
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