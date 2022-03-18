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US Senator calls for Putin to be assassinated
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20 views • March 18, 2022
RT.
Republican hawk Lindsey Graham stands by his scandalous call for the Russian president to be ‘taken out’ by any means necessary
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bu0d
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxo6vh-us-senator-calls-for-putin-to-be-assassinated.html
Republican hawk Lindsey Graham stands by his scandalous call for the Russian president to be ‘taken out’ by any means necessary
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bu0d
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxo6vh-us-senator-calls-for-putin-to-be-assassinated.html
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