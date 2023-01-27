Create New Account
HEPATITIS B VACCINE SAFETY TESTED FOR JUST FIVE DAYS from TheHighwire.com
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/hepatitis-b-vaccine-safety-tested-for-just-five-days/

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, widely considered the world’s leading authority on vaccines, is questioned by ICAN Lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq. about the pre-licensure safety testing of the Hepatitis B vaccine, a vaccine given to babies in their first days of life in the U.S. FDA Documents reveal the vaccine was followed for safety for just five days in the trials.

#PlotkinOnVaccines #PlotkinDeposition #HepBVaccine

hepbvaccineplotkindepositionplotkinonvaccines

