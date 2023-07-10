WATCH Demonstration of the Devastating Cluster Bombs Biden Is Sending to Ukraine

Breitbart
July 9, 2023
File footage of a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada shows a demonstration of the devastating power of cluster bombs, which Joe Biden will supply to Ukraine. More than 100 nations have signed an agreement effectively banning cluster munitions.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/WZxFiMyafzI
