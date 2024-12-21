BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

White House EMERGENCY! Biden Health Cover-Up. Scandal of Epic Proportions. Kamala Cancels Trip To CA
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
371 views • 4 months ago

White House Emergency! President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris Cancel Christmas Plans as They're Seen 'Rushing Back' to Washington, D.C. Lies about Biden's age, health during his presidency is a 'scandal of epic proportions,' Scott Jennings says


Judgment Of The Living Has Begun

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2


Kamala Harris Will Replace Joe Biden. Donald Trump, Last USA President. 2 Horned Beast In Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8jsyTwa3ug&t=5s


MAUREEN CALLAHAN: The terrifying scandal is that Biden was NEVER president. The full truth about the cover-up, Bad Doctor Jill and all the enemies within must be exposed.


Harris urges public to 'stay in the fight,' 'come back ready' after the holidays. "Let me be very clear: No one can’t walk away," Harris said.


White House Biden health cover-up blown wide open in bombshell report: Joe was senile from day one of presidency


Kamala Harris suddenly cancels Los Angeles trip to remain in D.C. after Biden decline bombshell


Biden’s apparent mental decline hidden by White House from the start? Bombshell report reveals cover-up tactics


Biden, Harris cancel Christmas plans, sparking speculation about White House 'emergency'


All the warning signs Biden was 'senile from day one' of his presidency: Joe's catalogue of toe-curling gaffes


Joe Biden senile from day 1 as mental decline hidden from voters for 4 years by 'cover-up'


White House tried to cover up Biden's declining health, damning new report claims


Drones spotted near at least 17 military bases located next to Chinese-owned land in US.


Renewal of counter-drone authority, China crackdowns in last-minute government funding extension. The 1,500+ page legislation will fund the government until March 14


Drone mystery deepens with Chinese man's troubling Google history after his arrest for 'flying over US base'


Chinese man arrested, accused of flying drone over and taking photos of Vandenberg Space Force Base


#JoeBiden

#KamalaHarris

#Drones

#WhiteHouse

#PopeFrancis


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
donald trumpbible prophecypope francisstate of emergencygovernment shutdownwhite house scandalbiden steps downjoe biden healthchinese dronessaving health ministriesdavid housedark daykamala becomes presidentwhite house emergencywhite house cover upjoe biden health cover upjoe biden mental declinebiden meets pope francisbiden hospitalizedbiden health crisiswhite house crisisbiden cover upkamala cancels tripchristmas emergency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy