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CDC Whistleblower Warning Not to Take the JAB! Vaccine Fraud Revealed!
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928 views • January 09, 2022
CDC Whistleblower Warning Not to Take the JAB! Vaccine Fraud Revealed!
Susan Pearce of CDC blows the whistle on the contents of the poisnonous vaccine.
Warns the public "Not to Take the JAB"!!
PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER brought to you by evil cabal psychopaths
It's difficult knowing you have loved ones who have taken the mRNA injection. I don't know how we're all going to deal with the loss of these individuals, nor the lingering questions we'll have about what becomes of their souls.
mirrored from:
Truth Seekers Worldwide
Susan Pearce of CDC blows the whistle on the contents of the poisnonous vaccine.
Warns the public "Not to Take the JAB"!!
PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER brought to you by evil cabal psychopaths
It's difficult knowing you have loved ones who have taken the mRNA injection. I don't know how we're all going to deal with the loss of these individuals, nor the lingering questions we'll have about what becomes of their souls.
mirrored from:
Truth Seekers Worldwide
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