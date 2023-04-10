Create New Account
Prophetic & Warning Message from God: many churches will also go along with this
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday

Verily< this is not science fiction, but the full truth! The world events and dreams that many have indicate to get ready as a christian, and to refuse the vacination.

PROPHET BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN RECIEVES SINCE 2012 ALMOST DAILY WORD FOR WORD IN PRECENCE OF THE MESSANGER ANGELS OF GOD ALL THE MESSAGES, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA HAMASHIACH YHWH JESUS CHRIST THEY COME FROM GODS THRONE, IN THE SAME WAY AS THE OLD BIBLICAL PROPHETS RECIEVED MESSAGES, HE SHARES EVERYTHING WHAT GOD COMMANDS HIM TO PASS GOOD NEWS ORE BAD NEWS, 

Y INVITE YOU TO VISIT THE EVANGELICAL ENDTIME MACHINE INTERNATIONAL WEBSITE

AND SUPPORT THE SITE SO THAT THE GOSPEL, 100% FOUNDED IN

GODS BIBLICAL MESSAGES AND REVELATIONS WILL REACH ALL THE WORLD IN THESE LAST DAYS, YOU CAN DOWNLOAD ALSO THERE THE FREE E BOOK: Ruacha Yeshu Shalom!




