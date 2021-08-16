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MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL
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91 views • August 16, 2021
One word: Lawlessness or to be more precise the absent of Public Law. I am not surprised and I personally preparing myself mentally and spiritually for more mega insanity as long as the the Public Law is absent at such large scale. None of this will stop and no matter how much would have Dr. Meerloo analyzed it and explained it for us. Not sure if Afterskool would be able to mention Lawlessness on YouTube they haven't, but there is possibility that Dr. Meerloo got the same summary in his books, that Man was created with all these desires and it can be worse more than you can imagine as long as NO Public Law enforced to curb these desires and put Man kind accountable for their actions. The Bankers criminal cartel and their parasitic corporations are great example, they are mainly behind all type of WARS since centuries, they use all counterfeit, twisted, and unlawful ways to buy judges and lawyers, hijack religions, manipulate and twist jurisdictions, fund parties and politicians for their criminality to fulfill their own satanic desires. Rest assured, that they will never stop and will keep running the same templates over and over again, until we curb it using the arsenal of Public Law.
FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
Video Source: https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M
FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
Video Source: https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M
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