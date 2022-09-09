Injecting the genetic code is a death wish says Peter McCullough, MD

The full 49:56 minute interview that Children's Health Defense did with Peter McCullough, MD on Sep 6, 2022 is posted here:*
https://rumble.com/v1iy88v-good-morning-chd-episode-121-new-generation-of-covid-19-shots-with-dr.-pete.html
Injecting the genetic code to produce the lethal spike protein is a death wish.
People who took one of these COVID-19 vaccines were in a Russian Roulette of suicide.
An astronomical number of people have died from the vaccine.
The US government created this gene-editing vaccine.
This is malfeasance and corruption with the FDA and vaccine manufacturers.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
