Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Injecting the genetic code is a death wish says Peter McCullough, MD
664 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

The full 49:56 minute interview that Children's Health Defense did with Peter McCullough, MD on Sep 6, 2022 is posted here:*

https://rumble.com/v1iy88v-good-morning-chd-episode-121-new-generation-of-covid-19-shots-with-dr.-pete.html

Injecting the genetic code to produce the lethal spike protein is a death wish.
People who took one of these COVID-19 vaccines were in a Russian Roulette of suicide.
An astronomical number of people have died from the vaccine.
The US government created this gene-editing vaccine.
This is malfeasance and corruption with the FDA and vaccine manufacturers.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
vaxxgenetic codepeter mccullough md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket