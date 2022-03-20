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Devolution Addendum Series Part 2 - COGCON 2, by Patel Patriot, 25 Aug 2021
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13 views • March 20, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 2 — 𝐂𝐎𝐆𝐂𝐎𝐍 2, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 25 𝐀𝐮𝐠 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-addendum-series-part-2?utm_source=url
Patrick starts reading Devolution right away at 0:00:00.
𝐂𝐎𝐆𝐂𝐎𝐍 2 (Continuity of Government Readiness Conditions):
Deployment of 50-75% of Emergency Relocation Group continuity staff to alternate locations. Establish their ability to conduct operations and prepare to perform their organization's essential functions in the event of a catastrophic emergency.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-addendum-series-part-2?utm_source=url
Patrick starts reading Devolution right away at 0:00:00.
𝐂𝐎𝐆𝐂𝐎𝐍 2 (Continuity of Government Readiness Conditions):
Deployment of 50-75% of Emergency Relocation Group continuity staff to alternate locations. Establish their ability to conduct operations and prepare to perform their organization's essential functions in the event of a catastrophic emergency.
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