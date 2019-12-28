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Top 10 Climate Change Lies Exposed (MIRRORED)
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2233 views • December 28, 2019
Top 10 Climate Change Lies Exposed (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Rod Martin, Jr. at:-
https://youtu.be/ICGal_8qI8c
Climate Basics: Nothing to Fear
Amazon #1 Bestseller in Science & Math
Also #2 Bestseller in Weather
https://amazon.com/dp/B07H91JJX6
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Patreon:
If you like this video, consider supporting me on Patreon so I can produce more of these more often.
https://patreon.com/rodmartinjr
Sources on YouTube video page
Mirrored from YouTube channel Rod Martin, Jr. at:-
https://youtu.be/ICGal_8qI8c
Climate Basics: Nothing to Fear
Amazon #1 Bestseller in Science & Math
Also #2 Bestseller in Weather
https://amazon.com/dp/B07H91JJX6
Thanks for helping this video gain more than a quarter million views!
Remember to subscribe!
↓↓↓ More info and sources below ↓↓↓
Patreon:
If you like this video, consider supporting me on Patreon so I can produce more of these more often.
https://patreon.com/rodmartinjr
Sources on YouTube video page
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