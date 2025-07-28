BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vatican’s ecumenical movement: antichrist pope wants a one world religion (8)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
644 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 23, 2025.


In Ephesians 4:13, we read: Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ.


Revelation 17:5 says: And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth. The roman catholic church is that mother church described in Revelation 17 & 18.


This “unity of the faith” is simply the Protestant churches ABDICATING to satan’s counterfeit church, the babylonian roman catholic church. Whatever happened to that spirit of defiance of the Protestant churches whose reformers denounced the pope as antichrist. Now, the protestant church leaders consider the pope as their brother.


The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.


"The inquisitors...(declare) that the sign of a Vaudois (Waldenses of France, Sabbath keepers) deemed worthy of death, was that he followed Christ and sought to obey the commandments of God" - History of the Inquisition of the Middle Ages, H.C. Lea, Vol 1.


On August 24, 1572, Roman Catholics in France, by pre-arranged plan, under Jesuit influence, murdered 70,000 Protestants within the space of two months. The pope rejoiced when he heard the news of the successful outcome. ... We have heard ring out many times the very bells that called the Catholics together on that fatal night. They always sounded sweetly in our ears"--Western Watchman, Nov. 21, 1912.


"The Catholic Church has persecuted ... when she thinks it is good to use physical force she will use it... Will the Catholic Church give bond that she will not persecute?... The Catholic Church gives no bonds for her good behaviour." -Western Watchman, Dec. 24, 1908.


"The church may by divine right confiscate the property of heretics, imprison their person, and condemn them to flames.  In our age, the right to inflict the severest penalties, even death, belongs to the church.  There is no graver offense than heresy, therefore it must be rooted out." - Public Eccliastical, Vol. 2, p.142.


Do not join forces with the forces of darkness at the Vatican and her roman catholic church. If you are a member of this mother church or of her harlot daughters, God is asking you to COME OUT of her my people in Revelation 18:4-5 as her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities. God will destroy these fallen churches most notably the roman catholic church that evil woman on whom God will send fire from heaven and destroy her FOR GOOD.


www.ssremnant.org

[email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavaticanson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthecumenicalancient of daysanglicanfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy